North Korea fires ballistic missile towards east, South Korea says

SEOUL: North Korea fired a ballistic missile towards the east, South Korea's military said on Wednesday (Oct 22), without providing further details of the launch.

Earlier, South Korea's Yonhap news agency said the launch was towards the sea off North Korea's east coast. North Korea last launched ballistic missiles on May 8 when it fired multiple short-range missiles from its east coast.

North Korea rejects an international ban backed by the United States and South Korea, among others, on its ballistic missile development.

The launch comes ahead of a visit to South Korea next week by leaders attending an Asia-Pacific economic forum, including US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

North Korea showcased its latest intercontinental ballistic missile this month at a parade attended by the Chinese premier.