Hungary to ensure Putin can enter country for Trump meeting in Budapest

BUDAPEST: Hungary will ensure Russian President Vladimir Putin can safely enter and leave the country for his planned summit with US President Donald Trump in Budapest, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday (Oct 17).

Trump agreed on Thursday to hold a second summit with Putin in the Hungarian capital within two weeks to discuss the war in Ukraine. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said preparations were “going full steam ahead” after speaking with both leaders.

The meeting would mark Putin’s first visit to an EU member state since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for his arrest over alleged war crimes in Ukraine, a move Moscow has rejected as politically motivated. Hungary, which is in the process of withdrawing from the ICC, has signalled it will not act on the warrant.

PUTIN NOT UNDER EU TRAVEL BAN

An EU spokesperson said the bloc would welcome any talks that could help bring peace to Ukraine, noting that while Putin is under an asset freeze, he is not subject to a travel ban.

However, an EU-wide flight ban on Russian aircraft imposed after Moscow’s 2022 invasion could complicate logistics, said Ian Petchenik, communications director at flight-tracking website Flightradar24.

“A decision will need to be made at either the EU level or the national level to allow a flight if that is where they’re going to meet,” he said.

Petchenik noted that the shortest route into Hungary would pass over Poland and Slovakia, while a longer route could come via the Black Sea and Romania.