Zelenskyy seeks weapons from Trump in shadow of Putin summit

WASHINGTON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met US President Trump at the White House on Friday (Oct 17) to appeal for Tomahawk missiles, but the US president’s focus on his upcoming meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin raised doubts about new military support for Kyiv.

Trump nodded when asked by reporters whether he could persuade Putin to end the war in Ukraine, saying before the meeting: “Things are coming along pretty well.”

Zelenskyy, speaking alongside Trump, said efforts to secure a ceasefire had proved difficult. “We want this. Putin doesn’t want it,” he said.

UKRAINE PUSHES FOR MISSILES

At a lunch meeting attended by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vice President JD Vance, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and special envoy Steve Witkoff, Zelenskyy made a direct appeal for long-range Tomahawk missiles.

“We don’t have Tomahawks — that’s why we need Tomahawks,” Zelenskyy said.

Trump replied: “We’re going to be talking about Tomahawks. We’d much rather have them not need Tomahawks.”

Portraying himself as a mediator, Trump added: “I think President Zelenskyy wants it done, and I think President Putin wants it done. Now all they have to do is get along a little bit.”