Trump to meet Putin again after ‘progress’ in Ukraine talks

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (Oct 16) he would hold another meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest after what he described as “great progress” in a two-hour call about ending the war in Ukraine.

The Kremlin did not immediately comment on Trump’s announcement, which came a day before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was due at the White House to seek more military aid, including long-range missiles.

Trump said he would brief Zelenskyy on the Russia talks during their Oval Office meeting on Friday. “I believe great progress was made with today’s telephone conversation,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

FRESH TALKS RAISE QUESTIONS OVER US SUPPORT

The upbeat tone following the call has cast uncertainty over whether Washington will proceed with new military assistance to Kyiv in the short term.

Trump, who has vowed to end the war quickly, said lower-level meetings between US and Russian officials would take place next week, but did not give a date for the leaders’ summit.