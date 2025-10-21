Trump says Ukraine war ‘nasty’ but still solvable as Zelenskyy touts Patriot deal

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Monday (Oct 20) that ending the war in Ukraine remained possible despite what he called a “nasty” conflict between two leaders who “truly hate each other,” as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described his recent meeting with Trump as productive and announced progress on a major air defence deal.

“I think we’ll get there,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “But it’s turned to be nasty because you have two leaders who truly hate each other.”

Trump said the United States continued to push for a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia — a war he had promised to end “immediately” upon taking office 10 months ago. He also said he had discussed Russian attacks on civilians with President Vladimir Putin during their latest phone call. “Did I tell him to stop? I did,” Trump said.