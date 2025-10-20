Zelenskyy urges allies against appeasing Russia after US trip

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday (Oct 19) urged allies against appeasing Russia, in a statement after he returned from a trip to the United States where he failed to secure long-range Tomahawk missile supplies.

Zelenskyy came to Washington after weeks of calls for Tomahawks, hoping to capitalise on US President Donald Trump's growing frustration with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin after a summit in Alaska failed to produce a breakthrough.

But the Ukrainian leader left empty-handed as Trump eyes a fresh diplomatic breakthrough on the back of last week's Gaza peace deal.

"Ukraine will never grant terrorists any bounty for their crimes, and we count on our partners to uphold this very position," Zelenskyy wrote on social media on his return from Washington.

He called "for decisive steps" from European and American allies, adding that it was time for another meeting between the European-led "coalition of the willing".