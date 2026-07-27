Indonesia faces crucial choice after central bank chief's surprise resignation

JAKARTA: When news broke on Monday (Jul 27) morning that Bank Indonesia governor Perry Warjiyo was resigning two years before his term was set to expire, there was a knee jerk reaction - with the stock market and the rupiah dipping temporarily before a rally.

The Jakarta Stock Exchange Composite Index (JCI) fell 32 points (0.5 per cent) to 6,153 within 20 minutes of opening before rallying back up to around 6,175 when it closed.

And when the Indonesian foreign exchange market opened at 9am local time, the rupiah softened to 17,972 per US dollar - down from 17,935 per US dollar on Friday - before surpassing the 18,000 mark two hours later.

Analysts attributed the short-lived market backlash to the appointment of Senior Deputy Governor Destry Damayanti as interim governor, which might have provided investors some confidence that the central bank is in safe hands.

"Destry has extensive experience in formulating monetary policy and safeguarding financial system stability. Her appointment also sends a positive signal that policy continuity will be maintained," Yusuf Rendy Manilet of the Center of Reform on Economics told CNA.