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Indonesia closes all access to Mount Bromo as wildfire expands
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Asia

Indonesia closes all access to Mount Bromo as wildfire expands

The ⁠raging fire has burned an area of ​around 176ha at the active volcano site that is a popular tourist destination. 

Indonesia closes all access to Mount Bromo as wildfire expands

Firefighters battle a wildfire in the Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park near Mount Bromo in Probolinggo, East Java province on Aug 6, 2026. (Photo: AFP/Juni Kriswanto)

09 Aug 2026 11:09AM (Updated: 09 Aug 2026 01:59PM)
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JAKARTA: Indonesia has closed Mount Bromo national park in East Java for all tourist ​activities, its operator said late on ‌Saturday (Aug 8) as a wildfire, burning since Monday, expanded in its caldera area.

The closure took effect from Saturday ​evening, for an undetermined duration, the park ​operator said on its official Instagram page.

The ⁠raging fire has burned an area of ​around 176ha at Mount Bromo, ​an active volcano that is a popular tourist destination known for its "sand sea" caldera. The wildfire has expanded from ​around 60ha on Thursday.

"This closure is a ​crucial step to maintain safety of visitors, staff and people ‌in ⁠the surrounding areas," the operator said, adding that people who have bought entrance tickets will be able to reschedule visits or seek a ​refund.

East Java's ​disaster mitigation ⁠agency said authorities are deploying water-bombing helicopters and water-spraying drones ​to bolster efforts to extinguish the ​fire.

Footage ⁠uploaded by the park's operator on social media showed fire spreading across the slopes of ⁠the ​mountain overnight.

Authorities have not declared ​what caused the fire, and there have been no casualties ​reported.

Source: Reuters/ao

Related Topics

volcano East Java
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