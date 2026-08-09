JAKARTA: Indonesia has closed Mount Bromo national park in East Java for all tourist ​activities, its operator said late on ‌Saturday (Aug 8) as a wildfire, burning since Monday, expanded in its caldera area.

The closure took effect from Saturday ​evening, for an undetermined duration, the park ​operator said on its official Instagram page.

The ⁠raging fire has burned an area of ​around 176ha at Mount Bromo, ​an active volcano that is a popular tourist destination known for its "sand sea" caldera. The wildfire has expanded from ​around 60ha on Thursday.

"This closure is a ​crucial step to maintain safety of visitors, staff and people ‌in ⁠the surrounding areas," the operator said, adding that people who have bought entrance tickets will be able to reschedule visits or seek a ​refund.

East Java's ​disaster mitigation ⁠agency said authorities are deploying water-bombing helicopters and water-spraying drones ​to bolster efforts to extinguish the ​fire.

Footage ⁠uploaded by the park's operator on social media showed fire spreading across the slopes of ⁠the ​mountain overnight.

Authorities have not declared ​what caused the fire, and there have been no casualties ​reported.