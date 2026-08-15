Powerful earthquake off Indonesia kills one, sparks mass evacuations

MAUMERE, Indonesia: A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Flores island in eastern Indonesia early Saturday (Aug 15), killing at least one person and sending thousands fleeing.

Residents in Nagekeo regency, the area closest to the epicentre, raced for higher ground as the sea retreated - a possible sign of an approaching tsunami, AFP journalists saw.

The warning was later lifted, but people were warned not to return to damaged buildings for fear that aftershocks may bring them down.

Yohanes Babo, 56, a resident of Nagekeo, said he was at a market when the earth started shaking.

"The shaking was strong. Thankfully, we were already outside the house," he told AFP.

"People were panicking, running here and there. We're evacuating for the time being ... and trying to get to the hills," he said, adding: "My family is safe. No one was harmed."

The epicentre of the shallow quake was located off the north coast of the island, about 68km northwest of the coastal town of Ende, US and Indonesian authorities said.