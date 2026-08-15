Powerful earthquake strikes off coast of Indonesia, tsunami warning issued

A powerful earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia early on Saturday (Aug 15), followed by several aftershocks, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said, triggering an early tsunami warning by the country's geophysics agency.

The EMSC recorded a quake of magnitude 7.7 around 4.58am local time at a depth of 35km, followed by at least three aftershocks.

Indonesia's geophysics agency BMKG issued an early tsunami warning for some regions in the country.

Separately, Australia's tsunami warning centre said the undersea earthquake will have "no tsunami threat to the Australian mainland, islands or territories".