Powerful earthquake strikes off Indonesia, tsunami warning lifted

MAUMERE, Indonesia: A strong 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Flores island in eastern Indonesia early Saturday (Aug 15), sending thousands running in panic after authorities issued a tsunami warning.

The epicentre of the shallow quake was located off the north coast of the island, about 68km northwest of the coastal town of Ende, United States and Indonesian authorities said.

The initial jolt was followed by strong aftershocks in the same area, including one with a magnitude of 6.1.

Two people have been reported killed as the extent of the damage unfolded.

"At this point there are two reported fatalities" - a man and a woman, disaster agency spokesman Berton Suar Pelita Panjaitan told reporters in Jakarta.

"Once the data are confirmed, we will officially announce the final number of casualties and the extent of damage to buildings caused by the earthquake," he said.

Residents in Nagekeo regency, the area closest to the epicentre, raced for higher ground as the sea retreated - a possible sign of an approaching tsunami, AFP journalists saw.

The warning was later lifted.

"Suddenly it started to shake and I panicked," 31-year-old hospital customer service official, Lukas Lotar, told AFP.

"Patients also fled the hospital, the jolt was big. I saw some walls were cracked," he told AFP.