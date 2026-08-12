One dead, more than 200 rescued after Indonesian ferry from Bali catches fire

LEMBAR, Indonesia: One woman died and more than 200 people were rescued by Indonesian authorities on Wednesday (Aug 12) after a ferry travelling from the tourist island of Bali caught fire in waters off the island of Lombok, Reuters reported, as the search continued for any other missing passengers.

Search and rescue official Muhamad Haryadi confirmed one casualty - an Indonesian - among the 212 people who had been evacuated and taken to ports in Bali and Lombok.

Earlier in the day, Haryadi told AFP that a navy vessel and other ships evacuated 172 people from the stricken passenger vessel, including two Australian tourists.

An AFP photographer at Lembar on Lombok's west coast saw one person brought ashore in a body bag.