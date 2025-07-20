5 dead after ferry catches fire off Indonesia’s Sulawesi island; passengers jump for safety

JAKARTA: An Indonesian ferry fire killed at least five people on Sunday (Jul 20), the country's coast guard said, while more than 200 others were saved with many jumping overboard to flee the huge blaze.

Dramatic footage of passengers jumping into the sea made the rounds on social media after the KM Barcelona 5 ferry was engulfed in flames off the coast of Sulawesi island, Indonesia's Maritime Security Agency said. The incident came just weeks after at least 19 people were killed when a ferry sank off the popular resort island of Bali.

"Five people were reported dead, two of whom have yet to be identified. Meanwhile, 284 people have been evacuated safely," the agency, also known as Bakamla, said in a statement.

The fire broke out at the ferry's stern as it was on its way to Manado, the capital of North Sulawesi province, with some passengers jumping overboard with life jackets, the statement said.

Local media reported that the vessel was ferrying 280 passengers and was scheduled to dock at Manado Port.