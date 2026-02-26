‘No invasive intent’: Indonesia’s first aircraft carrier not for combat but for disaster relief, says defence ministry

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s plan to acquire its first aircraft carrier is not for offensive purposes or to invade any territory, but to support non-combat military operations, according to its defence ministry.

“There is no intention on the part of our nation, the Indonesian nation, to be aggressive by owning an aircraft carrier like this ... so there is no invasive intent,” said head of the defence ministry’s information bureau, Rico Ricardo Sirat on Wednesday (Feb 25), as quoted by local news outlet Kompas.

He added that the Italian-made aircraft carrier, Giuseppe Garibaldi, will be used in military operations outside of war, particularly in disaster relief.

The 180m-long carrier, which local news platform Antara reported is equipped with radar jammers and weapons such as anti-aircraft missiles, has a top speed of 30 knots and can travel up to 7,000 nautical miles.

The acquisition makes Indonesia the second Southeast Asian country after Thailand to operate an aircraft carrier. Across Asia, only China, India and Japan currently field their own carriers.

The Giuseppe Garibaldi is viewed as part of President Prabowo Subianto’s broader push to modernise Indonesia’s armed forces and expand its capabilities, an initiative he began during his tenure as defence minister from 2019 to 2024.

However, the decision to acquire the carrier only came after he assumed his presidency in late 2024.

The decommissioned vessel, which served the Italian Navy from 1985 until 2024, is expected to arrive ahead of the Indonesian National Armed Forces anniversary on Oct 5.

“Because it has a helideck, it can accommodate up to six helicopters or even more on its deck,” Rico said, as quoted by Kompas.

He added the aircraft carrier would also allow smaller vessels in the surrounding area to refuel and distribute logistical aid more efficiently and effectively.