Indonesia flag carrier suspends flights from and to Doha: Statement

JAKARTA: Garuda Indonesia has temporarily suspended flights to and from Doha "until further notice," the company said in a statement, following United States-Israel airstrikes and Iran's retaliation.

"Garuda Indonesia continues to actively coordinate with aviation authorities and relevant stakeholders to monitor the evolving situation," the company said in a statement on Sunday (Mar 1).

The airline's other international routes continue to operate normally, Garuda said, adding that it did not "traverse any airspace affected by the conflict."