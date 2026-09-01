Indonesia closes 9 national parks temporarily following forest fires; prioritises firefighting in 6 provinces

JAKARTA: Forest fires in some of Indonesia’s national parks, and the risk of more taking place, have prompted the authorities to temporarily close nine of them as it prioritises firefighting operations in six provinces.

Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni said on Monday (Aug 31) that outbreaks of fire in these national parks have added significant strain to ongoing containment efforts in the provinces of Riau, Jambi, South Sumatra, West Kalimantan, Central Kalimantan and South Kalimantan.

The nine parks temporarily closed to hikers are Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park (East Java), Kerinci Seblat National Park (Sumatra), Mount Ciremai National Park (West Java), Tambora National Park (West Nusa Tenggara), Manusela National Park (Maluku), Bukit Baka Bukit Raya National Park (West and Central Kalimantan), Mount Gede Pangrango National Park (West Java), Mount Leuser National Park (northern Sumatra), and certain routes in Lorentz National Park (Papua).

Limited hiking in designated safe zones has also been imposed in Mount Rinjani National Park (Lombok), Mount Merbabu National Park (Central Java), Hyang Highlands Wildlife Reserve (East Java), and Mount Halimun Salak National Park (West Java).

Raja Juli said the preventive safety measures ensure firefighting resources remain focused on priority areas, following fires in several national parks that required additional firefighting support.

“Some water-bombing helicopters that should have been prioritised for the six provinces experiencing forest and land fires have also had to be deployed to national parks to conduct firefighting (operations),” Raja Juli was quoted as saying by national news agency Antara.