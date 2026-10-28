Rain eases Indonesia's haze, but authorities warn fires could reignite

JAKARTA: Ronnie Alventa has endured months of toxic air in his hometown of Palangka Raya, the capital of Indonesia's Central Kalimantan province, as forest and land fires blanketed the city in thick haze.

Two days of rainfall on Sunday (Oct 25) and Monday brought much-needed relief to the town and other fire-hit parts of Indonesia, improving air quality and visibility after months of hazardous conditions.

“It has rained heavily, but the haze is still there,” said Ronnie, a teacher in his forties.

“But it’s much better now compared to the past few weeks.”

To keep the rain falling, Berton Panjaitan, spokesman for Indonesia’s disaster management agency BNPB, said the agency conducted 14 cloud-seeding flights on Tuesday, dispersing 22,800kg of salt over Central Kalimantan and South Sumatra to encourage rainfall.

This is considered a significantly large cloud seeding exercise.

Spread across the atmosphere, these millions of tiny sodium chloride particles act as magnets for moisture. If atmospheric conditions are right, this volume could trigger hundreds of thousands of tons of rainfall over the fire-ravaged zones.