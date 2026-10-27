Singapore, Indonesia setting up joint task force to probe firms linked to forest fires; hotlines to manage differences

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Indonesia will set up a joint task force to tackle the forest fires which have caused the transboundary haze issue, said the two countries on Tuesday (Oct 27).

Speaking at a joint press conference in Jakarta during a visit by Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Indonesia Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir said that Indonesia is committed to working with Singapore and others to bring those responsible to justice.

“Smoke can cross borders, so can money. That is why we must follow the money trail these companies have left behind. Singapore offered to share data on companies linked to the fires, which we welcome as a valuable opportunity,” he said.

“In this context, we discussed establishing a joint task force on strengthening business responsibility. It will link information sharing, financial intelligence, and cross-border evidence gathering, with and where possible hopefully asset recovery. No border should shield those who profit from burning our forests.”

Dr Balakrishnan added that Singapore agrees with the establishment of such a task force.

“And we are in effect putting all the companies on notice that the joint task force will ensure that there is a very close coordination of actions and sharing of information between Indonesia and Singapore,” he said.

Authorities expect the “deterrence impact” of this joint task force “to make a difference,” he added.

Both sides will also set up a hotline to handle any differences in bilateral issues, added Mr Arrmanatha.

He said both sides recognised that "from time to time there will be differences where we have to address it in an efficient manner".

“In this context, we agreed to strengthen our channel of communication through a hotline at ministerial as well at senior official levels," he added.

Singapore’s authorities last week laid out several measures to tackle the transboundary haze which has caused stretches of unhealthy air quality since Sep 4.

This included the setting up of a specialist panel to probe firms that may be responsible for, or have contributed to, the fires causing haze in Singapore.



The panel will comprise law firms, audit firms and investigative firms with expertise in conducting cross-border inquiries and investigations, said the Ministry of Law.

The National Environment Agency on Friday also issued notices to 10 Singapore-based firms to seek documents and information, the first time the agency has done so since the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act went into effect.

Amid the haze situation, there have also been remarks by current and former Indonesian political figures targeting neighbouring countries.

Earlier this month, Indonesia’s Government Communications Agency head Syahganda Nainggolan defended the country against criticism over transboundary haze, saying: "We're not just sending over the haze. When there's no haze, we send oxygen. The oxygen in Singapore and Malaysia comes from our forests, right?"

He added that the forest fires are "beyond human error" and a natural phenomenon.

In an interview with Singapore media, Senior Minister K Shanmugam on Oct 19 expressed disappointment over the remarks, but also welcomed Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's efforts to tackle the transboundary haze crisis.

Mr Shanmugam added that he did not believe the official’s view was widely shared within the country’s government or among the broader public, pointing to reactions to the remarks.



Mr Shanmugam also acknowledged the steps taken by Mr Prabowo and his administration to address the haze situation.