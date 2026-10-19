Singapore haze: Air quality improves as 24-hour PSI readings fall to moderate levels in three regions

SINGAPORE: Air quality improved across Singapore on Monday morning (Oct 19), with 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) readings falling into the moderate range in three of the country's five regions for the first time in more than a week.

At 1pm, the 24-hour PSI ranged from 85 in the north, where air quality was moderate, to 118 in the west, where it remained unhealthy.

The north was the first region to see its PSI reading fall into the moderate band at 1am, marking the first time any part of Singapore had recorded moderate air quality since Oct 9.

The south followed at 8am and the east at 10am.

The hourly PM2.5 reading also improved, falling into the normal band across all five regions by noon.

The reading in central dropped into the normal band at 11am, while the reading in the east, which had risen into the elevated range at 9am, returned to the normal band an hour later.

The reading in the south had fallen into the normal band at 7am.