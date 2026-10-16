Singapore haze: 7 takeaways from press conference – from school contingency plans to mask supplies
Singapore has endured nearly two weeks of unhealthy air quality in at least part of the country, with Friday marking six weeks since it recorded its first unhealthy 24-hour PSI reading of the year.
SINGAPORE: With air quality worsening and the haze potentially reaching hazardous levels in Singapore, the government on Friday (Oct 16) held its first press conference on the situation, outlining measures to protect residents and tackle the fires contributing to the pollution.
From contingency plans for schools and national examinations to the supply of N95 masks, here are seven key takeaways.
1. Haze could reach hazardous levels and persist for weeks
Singaporeans should be prepared for the haze to continue for some time, with air quality potentially reaching hazardous levels, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu warned.
This is the first time this year that Singapore has warned that the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) could cross 300.
The situation remains fluid and will depend on weather conditions, Ms Fu said, adding that the haze could last for another three to four weeks.
However, the government expects conditions to improve towards the inter-monsoon period at the end of October or early November, when lighter and more variable winds are less likely to bring haze from Sumatra or Kalimantan.
By early December, the northeast monsoon is expected to bring winds that would carry haze from these areas away from Singapore.
2. All 37 mask vending machines to be deployed by Friday night
All 37 vending machines distributing free N95 masks to eligible Singaporeans will be deployed by Friday night, Ms Fu said.
Mask distribution began on Oct 14, and all community clubs have also started giving out masks.
About 10 per cent of eligible Singaporeans have collected their masks so far.
Ms Fu assured the public that mask supplies remain sufficient despite temporary shortages at some retail outlets due to increased demand.
Retailers are replenishing their shelves, while the government is working with them to ensure masks remain available.
Another round of mask distribution could be carried out if haze conditions warrant it.
3. Check PSI forecasts before planning activities, PM2.5 readings before heading out
People in Singapore should use both the 24-hour PSI and 1-hour PM2.5 readings to guide their activities, Ms Fu said.
The 24-hour PSI provides a picture of air quality over a longer period and is useful for assessing sustained exposure, while the one-hour PM2.5 reading reflects more immediate conditions.
Ms Fu advised people to refer to the 24-hour PSI forecast when planning activities for the following day, before checking the latest one-hour PM2.5 readings just before going outdoors.
For example, those planning a group run could proceed with their plans if the forecast permits strenuous outdoor activity, but should cancel if PM2.5 readings subsequently rise and air quality deteriorates.
She has also asked the National Environment Agency to make the information clearer on its website and app.
4. Schools may close, but preschools will remain open
If the 24-hour PSI forecast for the following day reaches hazardous levels of 300 and above, the government will strongly encourage parents to keep infants and young children at home.
MOE will also consider closing schools and switching to home-based learning for students from preschool to secondary school.
However, Ministry of Education (MOE) kindergartens, kindergarten care services and preschools licensed by the Early Childhood Development Agency will remain open to care for children whose parents cannot make alternative arrangements.
School leaders will use one-hour PM2.5 readings to adjust activities during the school day, including restricting outdoor activities.
5. O-Level exams could be rescheduled
O-Level examinations could also be rescheduled if the 24-hour PSI forecast reaches hazardous levels, Education Minister Desmond Lee said.
A-Level examinations are “generally less likely to be affected” because the students are older, he added. Decisions will depend on forecasts and actual conditions.
Both O-Level and A-Level examinations will be held in enclosed, air-conditioned venues with air purifiers operating.
Any rescheduling will be announced by the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board. Students and parents can also refer to updates from MOE’s official channels and Parents Gateway.
Students who are unwell and unable to take or complete the national examinations should obtain a medical certificate and apply for special consideration through their schools.
6. Platform workers should not be penalised for haze-related delays
Platform workers should not face penalties for taking longer to complete deliveries or other jobs during the haze, Acting Minister for Manpower Jasmin Lau said.
Such penalties could include reduced job allocations, pay deductions or those imposed through incentive schemes.
Platform operators have been reminded of their responsibility to protect workers from haze-related health risks.
Ms Lau also said that about a quarter of more than 400 worksites inspected by the Ministry of Manpower since September had fallen short in their haze management plans.
The ministry will issue further guidance on how employers can use one-hour PM2.5 readings to adjust outdoor work activities, including potentially suspending outdoor work for vulnerable workers.
7. Singapore to send haze prevention notices to seven Indonesian companies
Singapore will issue preventive measure notices to seven companies in Indonesia responsible for fires causing the current haze.
The notices, issued under the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act, will require the companies to deploy firefighting personnel, stop or not start any burning activities on land they own or occupy, and submit plans to extinguish fires and prevent them from recurring.
Ms Fu said fines or charges could also be considered as further steps.
Singapore has also renewed its offer to help Indonesia tackle the fires, including through civilian firefighting assistance and measures such as cloud seeding.
Ms Fu said she contacted her Indonesian counterpart again on Friday but had yet to receive a response.