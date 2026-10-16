Platform workers should not be penalised for delays during haze: Jasmin Lau

SINGAPORE: Platform workers should not be penalised for taking longer to complete deliveries or other jobs during the haze, said Acting Minister for Manpower Jasmin Lau on Friday (Oct 16).

This includes penalties imposed through incentive schemes, reduced job allocations or pay deductions, she said, adding that platform operators have been reminded of their duty to protect workers from haze-related health risks.

Under the Platform Workers Act, platform operators have workplace safety and health responsibilities towards their workers, including advising them on how to protect themselves during haze episodes.

Ms Lau was speaking at a press conference on the haze situation at the National Press Centre, which included Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu and Minister for Education Desmond Lee on the panel.

Ms Lau said some platform operators, including Grab and Foodpanda, have partnered with the National Delivery Champions Association to distribute N95 masks to workers.

"We welcome such proactive efforts by platform operators, and I hope more will do the same," she added.

Emphasising that protecting workers from the haze is “not optional”, Ms Lau said employers must take “reasonable and practicable measures” to keep their workers safe, including protecting them from the haze.