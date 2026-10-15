Singapore haze: PM2.5 readings elevated in all regions; air quality remains very unhealthy in west

SINGAPORE: Hourly PM2.5 readings were in the elevated range across Singapore on Thursday (Oct 15) morning after spiking the day before.

At 8am, hourly PM2.5 readings were elevated in all five regions of the country, with readings ranging from 60 to 99.

The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI), meanwhile, was in the unhealthy band in all regions except the west, which recorded a very unhealthy reading of 207.

On Wednesday, 1-hour PM2.5 readings in the west reached the very high band, peaking at 288 at 3pm - the highest reading since 2015.