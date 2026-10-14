Singapore brings forward N95 mask distribution amid worsening haze

SINGAPORE: The government has begun distributing N95 masks to vulnerable Singaporeans before the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) exceeds 200, amid worsening haze and calls from some members of the public for earlier access.

The phased rollout began on Wednesday (Oct 14), after 1-hour PM2.5 readings reached the very high range, with the National Environment Agency (NEA) noting in a media advisory that the PSI could also enter the very unhealthy range.

The 1-hour PM2.5 reading in the west crossed into the very high band at 2pm on Wednesday, the first time this haze season.

Masks are being made available progressively at designated collection points, including community clubs and vending machines at selected public transport hubs, Social Service Offices and People's Association venues. NEA said they may not be immediately available at all locations.

Before Wednesday's announcement, CNA had spoken to 21 members of the public about the government's plans for N95 mask distribution.

Close to three-quarters said they wanted masks to be made available before the 24-hour PSI exceeded 200.

Among them is 72-year-old retiree Mohammed Yusof, a stroke patient who has largely stopped going out since the haze worsened.

Mr Yusof, who goes out to exercise and meet friends, said he now stays close to his block and started wearing a mask last week after developing a cough.

“Why must we wait for 200? They should start giving out masks now, instead of playing the waiting game,” he said.

“It’s important for our health. We are old people. If not, we would fall sick.”

Mr Yusof added that he and his wife did not know where to buy N95 masks themselves.