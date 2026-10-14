Singapore haze: Hourly PM2.5 reading surges to 284 in the west, enters very high band
At 2pm, hourly PM2.5 readings were in the High range in the south (159), east (195) and central (206) regions.
SINGAPORE: The hourly PM2.5 reading in western Singapore surged to 284, entering the very high band at 2pm on Wednesday (Oct 14), as air quality remained unhealthy across the country.
The reading in the west had earlier stood at 195, in the high band.
At 2pm, hourly PM2.5 readings were in the high range in the south (159), east (195) and central (206) regions. The reading in the north was in the elevated range at 125.
The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) was in the unhealthy band across all regions, ranging from 110 to 153.
In its advisory on Wednesday morning, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said dry weather continued overnight across many parts of the southern Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region, except northern Sumatra, Borneo and Peninsular Malaysia, where there was rain.
"Scattered to widespread hotspots were detected in Kalimantan and the southern parts of Sumatra, while few hotspots were detected elsewhere in the southern ASEAN region," NEA said.
It added that many air quality stations in Peninsular Malaysia, Singapore, Kalimantan, Sumatra and western Sarawak reported unhealthy to hazardous air quality levels, but cloud cover prevented a full assessment of the smoke haze situation across parts of the region.
"In the coming days, dry conditions are forecast to continue over parts of the southern ASEAN region, apart from Peninsular Malaysia, and the northern and central parts of Sumatra and Borneo, where showers are expected," said NEA.
"While the hotspot and smoke haze situation may improve in areas experiencing showers, the situation is expected to remain elevated in fire-prone regions experiencing prolonged dry conditions, with a continued risk of severe transboundary haze occurrence."
Prevailing winds over the southern ASEAN region are expected to blow mainly from the east-southeast to south.
NEA had forecast in its Tuesday haze advisory that air quality in Singapore would remain unhealthy on Wednesday.
The government had earlier announced a series of measures to protect the public should haze conditions worsen further.
On Friday, the Haze Task Force said N95 masks would be distributed to more vulnerable individuals when the 24-hour PSI exceeds 200 and enters the very unhealthy range.
Those eligible include members of the Pioneer and Merdeka generations, Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) orange and blue cardholders, and recipients of ComCare Assistance.
Pregnant women, children aged seven to 16 and people with medical conditions such as asthma will also be eligible to collect masks at People's Association venues.
Air-conditioned rooms in community clubs and selected residents' committee and residents' network centres will also be made available as haze shelters when the PSI exceeds 200.
The Ministry of Education will consider closing schools if the air quality forecast for the following day is in the hazardous range, with the 24-hour PSI exceeding 300.
The task force, which comprises 28 government agencies and is led by NEA, has also issued advisories covering schools, workplaces, healthcare institutions and sporting activities.
Healthy people have been advised to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor physical activity, while the elderly, pregnant women and children should minimise outdoor activity. Those with chronic heart or lung conditions should avoid outdoor activities.