Attendance at pools and stadiums falls 12% as haze curbs outdoor exercise
Warren Golf and Country Club in Chua Chu Kang has also observed a 20 per cent drop in weekly attendance due to the haze.
SINGAPORE: With Singapore shrouded in persistent haze and air quality readings remaining in the unhealthy range, some residents are cutting back on outdoor exercise.
The impact has been felt across ActiveSG facilities. Sport Singapore told CNA that the average weekly attendance at ActiveSG stadiums and swimming pools fell about 12 per cent in the last three weeks of September compared with attendance between June and August.
Singapore's central region has been among the hardest hit by the haze, recording unhealthy Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) readings multiple times since levels first breached the threshold on Sep 4. Last Friday (Oct 9), the 24-hour PSI reading hit 192 there, the highest level so far this haze season.
A swim coach based at ActiveSG Sport Park @ Teck Ghee Swimming Complex in Ang Mo Kio told CNA that around 40 per cent of his classes had been cancelled over the past week.
The man, who declined to be named, said the cancellations were due to parents concerned about their children’s health.
When CNA visited Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park last week, it was quieter than usual, with some regular park-goers choosing to exercise indoors instead at ActiveSG Sport Park @ Teck Ghee Gym across the road.
“Normally, we do it outdoor. Opposite here is the park where there are many groups of people doing exercise," said 81-year-old retiree Richard Tan at the gym. "The group (I joined) has suspended the exercise. They will continue to monitor. (When) the level comes down, then they will resume the exercise.”
Another gym user who asked to be identified only as Nadine, said: “Usually I run outdoors, two to three times per week. But now I just run in the gym.”
“I check the PSI level before exercising. So naturally, I'll come to the gym instead of outdoors (if the levels are high),” added 56-year-old real estate agent Charlene Aw.
COUNTRY CLUBS HIT BY HAZE
Warren Golf and Country Club in Chua Chu Kang has also observed a 20 per cent decline in weekly attendance.
"Compared to last week when the haze (PSI) is about 100 average, we have full flights of around 120 to 140 golfers. But with haze like this ... we have cancellations ... so it drops down to maybe 80 golfers a day," said Mr Stanley Ang, the club’s golf captain.
“Usually, we have a system where you're not allowed to cancel unless you have good reasons,” he added.
“But with the haze like this, we allow (our members) last-minute cancellation. That's to deter them from coming (outdoors), especially the older ones. We do have a lot of senior golfers playing.”
The club issued an advisory to golfers in early September, and is prepared to close its course if 24-hr PSI readings exceed 200.
LIMIT OUTDOOR EXERCISE ON HAZY DAYS
Health experts say people should consider both the intensity and duration of outdoor exercise when haze levels are elevated.
Dr Gerald Fung, medical director at Unihealth 24-HR Clinic (Yishun), said it is “the total exposure to the haze and the pollutants that matters”.
“A one-hour pickleball game is usually more intense so you breathe in more air per minute,” he said.
“A round of golf is less intense but can last around four to five hours. If you're walking the (golf) course, over time the total amount of pollutants you inhale could be quite similar or even higher. So, golf is not (necessarily) the safer option.”
While there are no fixed cut-offs for outdoor activities amid the haze, Dr Fung advised those exercising outdoors to limit their sessions to around 30 to 60 minutes on hazy days where possible.
They should move their workouts indoors if air quality worsens and consider reducing both the intensity and duration of their exercise.
People should also stop exercising and seek medical advice if they experience symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest tightness or wheezing, while those with asthma should keep their inhalers with them, he added.
SportSG said its programmes, including those organised by ActiveSG academies and clubs, are guided by its Haze Management Plan, which is aligned with the National Environment Agency's haze advisories.
Depending on conditions, coaches may adjust the intensity of activities and provide additional breaks.