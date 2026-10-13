Air quality remains unhealthy across Singapore amid haze
At 8am, 24-hour PSI readings ranged from 127 to 173, with hourly PM2.5 levels elevated in all regions.
SINGAPORE: Air quality remained in the unhealthy range across Singapore on Tuesday (Oct 13), with hourly PM2.5 levels elevated in all regions.
As of 8am, 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) readings were unhealthy across Singapore, ranging from 127 to 173.
Meanwhile, 1-hour PM2.5 readings were elevated across Singapore, ranging from 63 to 102. Readings in the north were in the normal range for several hours early on Tuesday, before spiking to elevated levels at 8am.
On Monday, hourly PM2.5 readings in western Singapore were in and out of the high band from 3pm, peaking at 171 at 9pm before dipping back into the elevated band. The 1-hour PM2.5 reading in the central region also spiked into the high range on Monday before returning to the elevated band.
According to a Monday evening advisory by the National Environment Agency (NEA), scattered hotspots were detected in Kalimantan and southern Sumatra, with transboundary smoke haze observed over Singapore and southern Peninsular Malaysia.
Though showers may improve the hotspot and smoke haze situation, NEA said there is still a risk of transboundary haze over areas experiencing prolonged dry conditions.
Singapore's 24-hour PSI is forecast to be in the unhealthy range.
NEA also said on Monday that it is "closely monitoring" the haze situation and gathering information on hotspots and their sources, as earlier investigations under the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act remain ongoing.
Subsidised treatments for haze-related conditions became available in Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs) and polyclinics on Monday as well, following an announcement by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung the day before.
All Singaporeans will be eligible for subsidies at polyclinics, while eligibility at participating PHPCs will be limited to certain groups such as children and seniors.