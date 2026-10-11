Singapore to roll out haze subsidies at GP clinics, polyclinics from Oct 12

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) will activate the haze subsidy scheme at Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs) and polyclinics from Monday (Oct 12), as air quality deteriorates across the country due to transboundary haze.

All Singapore citizens will be eligible for the subsidies at polyclinics, while eligibility at participating PHPCs will be limited to certain groups, including children and seniors.

Public Assistance cardholders will receive fully subsidised care, Pioneer and Merdeka Generation seniors will pay no more than S$5 (US$3.90), while fees for other eligible Singaporeans will be capped at S$10.

The haze subsidy scheme was last activated in 2015, when Singapore experienced one of its worst haze episodes as smoke from forest fires in Indonesia affected the region for weeks.

The ministry will also activate the PHPC scheme, which aims to coordinate primary care responses and provide subsidised care during health alerts and emergencies, including haze and more recently for COVID-19.

Speaking to reporters at an event at Bukit Canberra on Sunday, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said he had observed a week-on-week increase in patients with respiratory issues at emergency departments, with polyclinics also seeing more such cases.

People with more serious conditions should continue to seek treatment at emergency departments, but respiratory issues that can be managed at the primary care level should be treated at clinics instead, Mr Ong added.

“We are very careful in protecting that resource because people need to go there for life and death situations,” he said, referring to emergency departments.

“We want to make sure we give people assurance … that doctors, family physicians, can take care of you,” he said.