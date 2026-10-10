Singapore ‘stands ready’ to assist Indonesia on forest fires amid haze: Grace Fu

SINGAPORE: Singapore is prepared to help Indonesia in fighting forest fires wherever necessary amid the ongoing haze, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said on Saturday (Sep 10).

She added that she has been in touch with her Indonesian counterpart Minister Jumhur Hidayat, and has offered her support and expressed appreciation for the effort he has put into containing the forest fires in the country.

"We are aware that efforts are going on. We stand ready to assist where we can," she said.

"I'm also supporting any regional efforts to have discussions on regional cooperation on haze issues.

"We are concerned about the well-being of our people. We are on top of the situation. We have plans put in place, and we'll do whatever is needed to protect the public health of Singaporeans."

Air quality across Singapore remained in the unhealthy range on Saturday, although readings had eased overnight.

At 9am, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) reading was 174 in central Singapore, 160 in the west, 156 in the east, 135 in the south and 124 in the north.

Ms Fu was speaking to the media on Saturday at Our Tampines Hub. She did not take any questions from reporters.

On Friday, the 24-hour PSI rose steadily across Singapore through the morning. By 5pm, all five regions were in the unhealthy range, with the central region recording a PSI of 192 - a new high for this year's haze season.

In a social media post on Friday, Ms Fu said the government was closely monitoring the haze situation ahead of this weekend's Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, adding that there were currently no plans to change outdoor entertainment activities.

“We have contingency plans to be taken across various PSI and PM2.5 levels, including keeping those in the circuit informed of latest haze developments, and making medical assistance and N95 masks accessible on-site where required.”