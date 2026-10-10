Singapore ‘stands ready’ to assist Indonesia on forest fires amid haze: Grace Fu
"We are concerned about the well-being of our people. We are on top of the situation," says Singapore's Minister for Sustainability and the Environment.
SINGAPORE: Singapore is prepared to help Indonesia in fighting forest fires wherever necessary amid the ongoing haze, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said on Saturday (Sep 10).
She added that she has been in touch with her Indonesian counterpart Minister Jumhur Hidayat, and has offered her support and expressed appreciation for the effort he has put into containing the forest fires in the country.
"We are aware that efforts are going on. We stand ready to assist where we can," she said.
"I'm also supporting any regional efforts to have discussions on regional cooperation on haze issues.
"We are concerned about the well-being of our people. We are on top of the situation. We have plans put in place, and we'll do whatever is needed to protect the public health of Singaporeans."
Air quality across Singapore remained in the unhealthy range on Saturday, although readings had eased overnight.
At 9am, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) reading was 174 in central Singapore, 160 in the west, 156 in the east, 135 in the south and 124 in the north.
Ms Fu was speaking to the media on Saturday at Our Tampines Hub. She did not take any questions from reporters.
On Friday, the 24-hour PSI rose steadily across Singapore through the morning. By 5pm, all five regions were in the unhealthy range, with the central region recording a PSI of 192 - a new high for this year's haze season.
In a social media post on Friday, Ms Fu said the government was closely monitoring the haze situation ahead of this weekend's Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, adding that there were currently no plans to change outdoor entertainment activities.
“We have contingency plans to be taken across various PSI and PM2.5 levels, including keeping those in the circuit informed of latest haze developments, and making medical assistance and N95 masks accessible on-site where required.”
The Haze Task Force also announced a series of measures in preparation for the possibility of the 24-hour PSI exceeding 200.
It issued advisories covering several areas, including health, schools, workplaces, transport and sporting activities on Friday.
The Ministry of Education (MOE) will consider closing schools when the air quality forecast for the next day is in the hazardous range with the 24-hour PSI exceeding 300, the task force said.
Healthcare institutions, including public hospitals, polyclinics and nursing homes, have activated haze preparedness measures, including using air purifiers, closing windows in wards and corridors, and reducing ambient temperature through portable air coolers, where appropriate.
The task force also said the Home Team departments under the Ministry of Home Affairs calibrate training and outdoor activities of their personnel according to the 24-hour PSI level.
All physical fitness tests will be suspended and outdoor physical training avoided if the 24-hour PSI exceeds 200 or the one-hour PM2.5 reading exceeds 150.
Employers have also been reminded to prioritise the health and safety of their workers, particularly those working outdoors.
As for sporting activities, participants, organisers and facility operators are advised to monitor air quality closely and adjust their activities and operations accordingly.
The Haze Task Force is led by the National Environment Agency and comprises 28 government agencies.
Indonesia is battling its worst forest and land fires in 11 years, with super El Nino conditions fuelling the blazes.
Official figures show around 202,000ha had burned between January and July, while satellite-based estimates suggest the figure had surged to nearly 896,000ha by the end of August.
By comparison 218,000ha burned between January 2025 and August 2025 and 328,000ha burned during the same eight months of 2019, another El Nino year.
Recently, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto ordered the establishment of a new national agency to oversee peatland and mangrove management, restoration and conservation. The agency will also lead efforts to prevent forest fires, particularly in areas prone to recurring blazes.
Authorities have also stepped up enforcement, suspending 57 companies after inspections uncovered more than 34,000ha of burned land within their areas.
Neighbouring countries and international partners have stepped up to help Indonesia tackle severe forest and peatland fires and the haze.
Japan has deployed three Chinook helicopters, joining water-bombing operations in West Kalimantan in September.
Malaysia has also offered aircraft, helicopters and personnel to assist with firefighting efforts, with Prabowo expressing readiness to accept the help.
According to Malaysian media reports, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said that Prabowo had agreed to take the necessary steps to address the haze affecting Malaysia, following a phone call between the two leaders earlier this week.