Singapore's air quality remains in unhealthy range

SINGAPORE: Air quality across Singapore remained in the unhealthy range on Saturday (Oct 10) morning, although readings had eased overnight after reaching new highs for this year's haze season on Friday.

At 6am, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) reading was 176 in central Singapore, 164 in the west, 156 in the east, 143 in the south and 126 in the north.

The readings were lower than those recorded on Friday when the central region registered a PSI of 192 at 5pm, the highest reading of this year's haze season.

The 1-hour PM2.5 readings were in the elevated band across Singapore at 6am, ranging from 62 in the north to 124 in the central region. The south recorded 86, while readings in the west and east were 103 and 116 respectively.

The readings had fluctuated overnight but remained below the high band in all five regions.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) had warned on Friday that the 24-hour PSI could exceed 200 and enter the Very Unhealthy range, as smoke haze from southern Sumatra and Kalimantan continued to be blown towards Singapore.

Singapore’s Haze Task Force, comprising 28 government agencies, has been convened and a series of measures are ready to be rolled out should air quality deteriorate further.