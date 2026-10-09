N95 masks to be distributed to more vulnerable individuals once 24-hour PSI exceeds 200: Haze Task Force

SINGAPORE: The government has set aside N95 masks that will be distributed to more vulnerable individuals when the 24-hour PSI exceeds 200 and enters the very unhealthy range, the government's Haze Task Force said on Friday (Oct 9) night.

Eligible Singaporeans who can collect the masks include members of the Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation, Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) orange and blue cardholders, Medical Fee Exemption Card holders and recipients of ComCare Assistance.

These individuals can collect the masks from vending machines at selected transport hubs, social service offices and People's Association (PA) venues.

Pregnant women, children aged 7 to 16, and individuals with medical conditions such as asthma can also collect masks at PA venues.

The mask distribution is meant to support Singaporeans who may be more vulnerable to the effects of haze or who may have limited means of obtaining N95 masks themselves, said the task force.

The task force added that sufficient stocks of N95 masks remain in retailers' warehouses and government stockpiles, and that it works closely with retailers to ensure their availability.

It said N95 masks are generally not required for short outdoor exposure, such as commuting from home to school or work, and when indoors.

Air-conditioned rooms in community clubs and selected residents' committee and residents' network centres will also be set up as haze shelters when the PSI exceeds 200.

These were among several measures announced by the Haze Task Force, which has been newly convened in preparation for the possibility of the 24-hour PSI exceeding 200.

The task force issued advisories covering areas including health, schools, workplaces, transport and sporting activities on Friday.

"Based on the current situation, it is possible that the 24-hour PSI may exceed 200 and enter the very unhealthy range," it said.

It added that while showers are expected over the weekend, prevailing southeasterly to southwesterly winds may continue to transport smoke haze from southern Sumatra and Kalimantan towards Singapore.

The Haze Task Force is led by the National Environment Agency and comprises 28 government agencies.

POSSIBLE SCHOOL CLOSURES

The Ministry of Education (MOE) will consider closing schools when the air quality forecast for the next day is in the hazardous range with the 24-hour PSI exceeding 300, the task force said.

"In making any decision to close schools, MOE is mindful of the disruptions to families’ care arrangements for their children, and will take into consideration all available information, health advisories and forecasts from the relevant authorities regarding the next day’s haze situation," it added.

If school closures coincide with national examinations, the affected examination papers will be rescheduled and the examination period extended.

Any rescheduling of examinations will be announced together with the school closure. School and private candidates will be informed through their schools and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) respectively.

"If the candidate is unable to sit for or continue with the examination, the candidate’s health must take priority. There are existing procedures for schools to escalate the situation to SEAB for special consideration so that the candidate will not be penalised," said the task force.

O-Level year-end examinations are currently underway for some subjects, with written examinations for core subjects set to start on Oct 19.

Meanwhile, some primary schools have no lessons from Oct 12 to 14, due to the marking exercise for the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE).