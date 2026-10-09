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Live: Haze persists across Singapore with air quality at unhealthy levels
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Live: Haze persists across Singapore with air quality at unhealthy levels

The 24-hour PSI hit 184 in the central region at noon - the highest in this haze season.

Live: Haze persists across Singapore with air quality at unhealthy levels

The haze seen in Pasir Ris at around 8.30am on Oct 9, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Raj Nadarajan)

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09 Oct 2026 12:54PM (Updated: 09 Oct 2026 01:02PM)
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SINGAPORE: Hazy conditions continued across Singapore on Friday (Oct 9), with air quality in the unhealthy range across the island.

The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) rose steadily through the morning, with the central region recording the highest reading of this year's haze season so far.

Hourly PM2.5 levels also remained elevated, with some regions moving in and out of the high band after conditions worsened overnight.

Follow CNA's live coverage of the haze situation below:

Source: CNA/sz(gr)

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