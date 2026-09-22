CNA Explains: How does haze reach Singapore and what do air quality readings tell us?

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s air quality hit new highs last week, with the Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) reaching 154 in the central region.

The hazy conditions have prompted schools and companies to limit the outdoor exposure of students and workers.

But why can one part of Singapore experience worse haze than another? And why can the air sometimes smell smoky even when pollution readings are relatively low?

WIND DIRECTION AND SPEED MATTER

Prevailing winds can carry airborne particles hundreds of kilometres from their source.

Assistant Professor Wang Jingyu, a climate and environment researcher at Nanyang Technological University’s National Institute of Education, said wind direction affects whether smoke is carried towards Singapore, while wind speed affects how quickly it gets here.

Using southeasterly winds of about 5 metres per second as an example, he said smoke from Central Kalimantan, about 1,000km from Singapore, could take up to three days to arrive.