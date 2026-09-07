Singapore Red Cross steps up heat and haze support with air purifiers, support packs

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) said on Monday (Sep 7) that it is stepping up its response to heat and haze by providing air purifiers, support packs and electricity bill assistance to vulnerable seniors and at-risk groups.

SRC said worsening heat and haze conditions are increasing health risks for vulnerable communities, particularly seniors living alone and those with existing medical conditions.

Air quality remained in the moderate range on Sunday after the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) entered the unhealthy range in three regions on Saturday.

The 24-hour PSI crossed into the unhealthy band of 101 to 200 at 7am on Sep 4, marking the first time the PSI had breached the level since Oct 8, 2023.

This prompted the NEA to start issuing daily haze advisories, including a 24-hour PSI forecast, to help the public plan activities and events for the following day.

The expanded response builds on SRC's heat and haze efforts launched in April, when volunteers distributed care packs containing cooling towels, face masks, water tumblers and portable fans while sharing health information with vulnerable communities.