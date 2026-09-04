Singapore air quality enters unhealthy range in central region; 24-hour PSI breaches 100

SINGAPORE: Air quality in the central region of Singapore reached unhealthy levels on Friday (Sep 4), with the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) exceeding 100, according to data from the National Environment Agency (NEA).

At 7am, the 24-hour PSI was 101 in the central region, crossing into the unhealthy band of 101 to 200. It inched up to 103 an hour later.

Readings elsewhere remained in the moderate range. At 8am, the 24-hour PSI was 88 in the west, 87 in the east, 77 in the north and 75 in the south.

The 24-hour PSI was developed as an indicator of Singapore's daily air quality and is the reading that NEA's daily health advisories are based on. It is computed based on six air pollutants - PM2.5, PM10, ozone, sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide.

Meanwhile, the 1-hour PM2.5 reading is the hourly average of the PM2.5 pollutant levels. PM2.5 is fine particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or shorter, and is the dominant pollutant during haze that causes harm to health.

While the 24-hour PSI is an average of the past 24 hours, the one-hour PM2.5 reading reflects the air quality at a single point in time.