Haze risk in Singapore: Preschools ready to move activities indoors if air quality worsens

SINGAPORE: Preschools in Singapore are prepared to move activities indoors and step up monitoring of children’s well-being if haze causes air quality to worsen.

Singapore is among several Southeast Asian countries facing a high risk of severe transboundary haze for the rest of 2026, according to think-tank Singapore Institute of International Affairs.

The risk is expected to peak between August and September amid hotter and drier conditions.

Some preschool centres are keeping a close watch on the National Environment Agency’s (NEA) latest air quality readings.

EtonHouse Pre-School Upper Bukit Timah, for example, checks the readings every two hours.

At the preschool, activities such as playing in the sandpit and sketching outdoors remain part of a typical school day.