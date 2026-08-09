Dry conditions expected to continue next week, raising haze risk if hotspots in the region persist: NEA

SINGAPORE: Dry conditions are expected to continue in the coming week, which could increase the risk of haze in Singapore if fires in the region persist, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Sunday (Aug 9).

As of 1pm on Sunday, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) reached 81 in the central region of Singapore, which is within the moderate range.

Recent dry conditions have led to an escalation in the hotspot situation, with hotspots and smoke plumes observed over parts of Sumatra and Kalimantan, NEA said.

"Under prevailing southeasterly winds, smoke haze could be transported towards Singapore, particularly from the hotspots in the southern parts of Sumatra," the agency added.

"NEA will continue to closely monitor the haze situation and provide further updates if the situation changes."