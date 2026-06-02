CNA Explains: What is El Nino and what can Singapore expect if it returns in 2026?

SINGAPORE: The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) on May 29 said that El Nino conditions are likely to develop between June and July.

There is a more than 80 per cent chance of an El Nino event occurring in 2026, supported by key indicators such as warmer sub-surface ocean temperatures in the eastern tropical Pacific, MSS said in a media advisory.

The most recent El Nino event occurred between 2023 and early 2024, before conditions shifted to La Nina, which contributed to wetter weather in the region through much of 2024 and into early 2026.

The last strong El Nino event occurred between 2015 and 2016.

The Met Service also predicted that a positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) event will develop between July and August.

So what exactly are El Nino, La Nina and the IOD? And how do these climate phenomena affect Singapore and the surrounding region?

CNA takes a closer look.

What are El Nino and La Nina?

El Nino and La Nina are opposite phases of a naturally occurring climate pattern in the Pacific Ocean called the El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO). It can affect weather worldwide.

"ENSO has two opposite extreme phases: the warm phase, known as El Nino, and the cold phase, known as La Nina. Between these extremes lies a third state called ENSO-neutral," the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on its website.

"El Nino can typically last up to 18 months and La Nina up to three years."

El Nino events typically occur every three to five years, disrupting global weather patterns, and often bringing hotter and drier conditions to Southeast Asia.

The Spanish term El Nino was first used by fishermen along the coasts of Ecuador and Peru to refer to a warm ocean current that typically appears around December and lasts for several months, the United Kingdom's Royal Meteorological Society said on its website.

El Nino can be translated as "little boy", and La Nina, on the other hand, means "little girl".

What causes the different ENSO states?

"During normal conditions in the Pacific Ocean, trade winds blow west along the equator, taking warm water from South America towards Asia," the National Ocean Service (NOS) of the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said on its website.

"To replace that warm water, cold water rises from the depths – a process called upwelling.

"El Nino and La Nina … break these normal conditions."

During an El Nino event, trade winds weaken, and warm water is pushed back east towards the west coast of the Americas, NOS said.

When a La Nina event occurs, the opposite is true: stronger trade winds push more warm water towards Asia.

During an El Nino event, the central and eastern tropical Pacific receive more rain while the western tropical Pacific sees less.

Correspondingly, the central and eastern tropical Pacific receive less rain while the western tropical Pacific receives more during a La Nina event.

During a neutral state, temperatures, winds, convection and rainfall across the tropical Pacific are near their long-term averages. This means that water is warmer in the western tropical Pacific and cooler in the eastern tropical Pacific, with more rain in the former compared to the latter.