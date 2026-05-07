Extreme weather events, Middle East conflict create 'perfect storm' for Southeast Asia: Grace Fu
As the region braces for volatile times, it should "not let a good crisis go to waste" and seize opportunities to enhance resilience, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu.
SINGAPORE: Southeast Asia is facing a “perfect storm" caused by a double whammy of geopolitical tensions and climate change, which has underscored how sustainability measures can lead to long-term resilience, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said on Thursday (May 7).
Speaking at the 13th Singapore Dialogue on Sustainable World Resources organised by the Singapore Institute of International Affairs at One Farrer Hotel, Ms Fu said that the combined pressures of these developments has serious implications for the region's agri-commodity sector, and repercussions on jobs, public health and food security.
Geopolitical developments particularly the ongoing conflict in the Middle East have “taken centre stage”, compounding "economic fragilities, supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures", Ms Fu said.
The sector is already experiencing rising production costs and the disruption of critical maritime passageways, such as the Strait of Hormuz. These will have knock-on effects on agriculture, particularly in the production of fertilisers.
Higher fertiliser prices and shortages could impact crop yields, animal feed and ultimately food prices, Ms Fu said.
At the same time, climate change has resulted in extreme weather events in Southeast Asia. Ms Fu pointed to tropical storms triggering floods and landslides in Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam among other nations.
Temperatures also spiked, with Bangkok recording a heat index exceeding 52°C earlier this week.
The region is also bracing for a warmer-than-usual dry season, with a potential “Godzilla El Nino” cycle that could amplify the effect of climate change and result in droughts.
El Nino is a naturally occurring climate phenomenon that brings worldwide changes in winds, air pressure, and rainfall patterns. A "Godzilla El Nino", also referred to as a "super El Nino", is a term used to describe particularly adverse weather conditions.
The hotter and drier conditions also raise the risk of forest fires which could generate haze.
Against this backdrop, Ms Fu said the crisis highlights how sustainability enables long-term resilience and growth.
"As we brace for volatile times, we should 'not let a good crisis go to waste' and seize opportunities to enhance our resilience," Ms Fu said.
Ms Fu delivered her keynote address ahead of a dialogue by Indonesia’s Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Arif Havas Oegroseno on reinventing sustainable commodities.
SUSTAINABILITY AS A BUFFER
Ms Fu outlined how these events show that sustainability can strengthen supply chain resilience and economic stability, while addressing the effects of climate change.
While the Middle East conflict has shown how trade could be disrupted, sustainable practices — such as converting palm oil waste into organic fertiliser — can reduce reliance on fossil fuel markets, she said.
With Southeast Asia a major exporter of agricultural products to the European Union, sustainable practices can enhance the reputation of such products and help companies secure long-term market advantage.
While rising temperatures and droughts could affect crop yields, sustainable practices such as crop rotation, regenerative agriculture, and responsible land-use can help maintain ecological balance while sustaining consistent produce, Ms Fu said.
The use of "climate-smart" technologies can also mitigate the impacts of extreme weather events, she added.
However, Ms Fu warned of emerging risks due to the geopolitical backdrop, where trade barriers are erected along with sustainability standards.
She also highlighted the risk of "the weakest link" – referring to how sustainability measures can unravel if a single supplier is problematic.
"Robust sustainability requires traceability along the chain of activities, with increasing public scrutiny on the weakest link.
"Non-compliance by a single supplier could jeopardise the entire ecosystem. Collective responsibility and concerted action by all are therefore essential for sustainable businesses," she said.
ASEAN COOPERATION
Amid these challenges, Ms Fu said regional cooperation will be key: "We can emerge stronger if we adapt, coordinate and cooperate quicker."
Last week, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members held a special meeting on agriculture and forestry in response to the Middle East situation.
During the meeting, member states reaffirmed the need for regional cooperation to safeguard food security, supply chains and keep markets open, she said.
Singapore, which will assume the ASEAN chairmanship next year, will continue advancing these efforts.
Domestically, the country has launched the Singapore Food Story 2, which includes a new pillar to enhance global partnerships. It has also signed agreements with partner nations, such as Australia and New Zealand, to ensure the continued flow of goods even amid disruptions.
The country has commissioned a study on climate change in the region and its impact on agriculture, making use of the results from its third National Climate Change Study.
This study will be completed later this year and the findings will be shared with ASEAN.