Singapore replaces '30 by 30' food sustainability goal with targets for specific food categories

The "30 by 30" goal – to be able to locally produce 30 per cent of Singapore's nutritional needs by 2030 – was set by authorities in 2019. However, there have been a number of setbacks to this over the years.

"Our local agri-food sector, like their peers in other countries, has faced headwinds – supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressures on energy and manpower costs, and a tougher financing environment. This has led to delays in farm development and some exits, even as we witnessed new start-ups," said Ms Fu.

"Another grow local segment, the alternative protein industry, has faced hurdles in scaling up due to higher production costs and weaker-than-expected consumer acceptance globally."

Singapore's refreshed food resilience strategy builds on the three aspects of the Singapore Food Story – the "30 by 30" vision, import diversification and stockpiling.

Called "Singapore Food Story 2", it will also include a new pillar – global partnerships – which will be aimed at responding more effectively to the increasing interconnectedness in agri-food trade.

One example of this is the memorandum of cooperation on rice trade that Singapore and Vietnam signed on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Week late last month.

The agreement will see Vietnam support the unimpeded export of a mutually agreed quantity of rice to Singapore on agreed terms when requested by the government.

"We can complement local production with other food strategies to achieve food resilience. We have reassessed our needs, our resources and our capabilities," said Ms Fu. "And with these considerations, we are expanding our portfolio of strategies."

MULTI-TENANTED FARM FACILITIES?

Earlier this year, a Singapore Food Agency (SFA) report said that the local production of vegetables and seafood continued to fall in 2024, while egg yields grew.

Vegetable production fell by about 3 per cent, while the figure for seafood dropped by 14 per cent in 2024. This was partly due to the "restructuring of a few fish farms in Singapore", SFA said in its Singapore Food Statistics report.

Last year, 3 per cent of vegetables consumed were grown in Singapore, down from 3.2 per cent in 2023 and 3.9 per cent in 2022. Local seafood farms contributed 6.1 per cent of total food consumption in 2024, down from 7.3 per cent in 2023 and 7.6 per cent in 2022.

The number of farms also fell. In 2024, there were 153 farms on land, three fewer than the year before. There were 72 sea-based farms, a drop from the figure of 98 in 2023.

Singapore's three egg farms produced 34.4 per cent of all eggs consumed in Singapore in 2024. This is up from 31.9 per cent in 2023 and 28.9 per cent in 2022.