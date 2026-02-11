Singapore's climate strategy 'playbook' remains the same in a fragmented world: Janil Puthucheary

SINGAPORE: In a turbulent world, Singapore is approaching climate change using a strategy that has guided its response to other challenges such as water security and military defence, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary said on Wednesday (Feb 11).

He anchored Singapore’s climate strategy in frameworks that previously guided its approach to both matters. The approach: secure survival first, build expertise, and where possible, convert capability into economic value.

"We start on the basis of our priorities, our own survival ... whether it was how we dealt with water, build up of our military capability, 50, 60 years ago, how we put in place economic tools and manage our reserves," Dr Puthucheary said.

Doing this well would give Singapore “table stakes” at developing international partnerships, where it can then argue its case for the right way to move things forward at international platforms, Dr Puthucheary said.

Another priority would be to derive economic value. He pointed to Singapore’s water story as an example of the "playbook" that Singapore has employed.

"We started off as one of the most water-stressed nations, and today, very different situation. We are still reliant on imported water, and so that sense of water insecurity is still there," he added.

"But that has not stopped us then extracting significant economic value, the whole ecosystem of water companies, and neither has it stopped us having internal confidence in our water supply."

Underpinning this was recognition that no single strategy, technology, or investment would be sufficient, said Dr Puthucheary.

Capability development in this sector also necessitated building relationships between the private sector and agencies that supervised related policy, and investments into human capital to build up experts who could "extract maximum value".

Singapore intends to take the same approach towards climate adaptation, Dr Puthucheary said.

The senior minister of state was speaking at the second Singapore Green Dialogue, organised by the Singapore Institute of International Affairs.

More than 100 policymakers, corporate leaders, investors and experts attended the event at Republic Plaza.

The dialogue, themed “sustainability in a fragmented world”, examined Singapore’s position amid geopolitical flux, with Dr Puthucheary invited to discuss how the country could sustain its climate commitments in a turbulent global environment.