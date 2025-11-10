Southeast Asia must step up efforts to attract climate finance, says Ravi Menon

SINGAPORE: Southeast Asian nations still lag behind other markets in attracting funds to finance climate projects, especially in technology solutions tailored to their geography and economic development, said Singapore’s Ambassador for Climate Action Ravi Menon.

“There’s quite a long way to go in Southeast Asia,” said Mr Menon, who is also the former managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

He was speaking to CNA in a wide-ranging interview in conjunction with this year’s COP30 summit in Brazil, which kicked off on Monday (Nov 10), as well as the Singapore FinTech Festival that opens on Wednesday.

Mr Menon noted that over the past decade, private financing for climate projects worldwide has risen by “about 60 per cent, but Southeast Asia has not been getting much”.

“A lot of the financing is going to advanced economies, (and a) growing proportion … is now going to large, regionally emerging economies like India or China and parts of Latin America.”

The challenge, he said, is to build financial structures and incentives that draw capital to where it is most needed.