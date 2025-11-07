Singapore’s quantum sector gains pace as global player Quantinuum sets up shop

HELIOS: A FIRST OUTSIDE THE US

The move will also see Singapore host its most advanced quantum computer to date – the Helios.

This makes Singapore the first country outside the US to host Quantinuum’s general-purpose quantum computer.

The NQO, which leads Singapore’s national quantum strategy, said the partnership marks an important step towards the country becoming a global hub in the field.

“Quantum computing is still quite new. There's a lot of hand holding that's required,” said its executive director Ling Keok Tong.

“This partnership with Quantinuum will allow us to organise sessions to bring all these users on board onto the quantum computing journey.”

As part of the collaboration, there will be courses and workshops to introduce end-user companies to quantum computing.

Quantinuum CEO Rajeeb Hazra said that bringing end-user companies into the quantum era and into Singapore is a “critical part of our joint aspiration for success”.

He added: “In fact, one of the key indicators that we've succeeded is when there's an uptick in quantum computing by industries, and the world-class nature of the hub to attract companies to come here versus elsewhere.”