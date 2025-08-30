Sci-fi or reality? Why Singapore is betting big on quantum computing's potential to be the next big thing

In a highly secure lab in the United States, at technology company IBM's research facility just outside of New York City, a cryogenic refrigerator hums away, keeping temperatures ultra-cold – icier than the depths of outer space.

Also known as a dilution refrigerator, it keeps temperatures plunged near absolute zero (-273.15°C). The tangle of cylindrical vessels and wires safeguards other complex parts that make up an extremely temperature-sensitive piece of technology at its heart.

A growing number of scientists believe these components may well represent the future of computing, technology more broadly, and even society itself.

A similar device that, like its IBM counterpart, looks like something straight out of a science fiction movie also sits at a Google research lab in Santa Barbara, California.

Both of these are quantum computers, devices that some people believe will enable breakthroughs such as the discovery of new materials, cures to diseases and more powerful artificial intelligence (AI).

So far, given the cost and technology required, there are only an estimated 100 to 200 quantum computers globally, though not all are operational or harness the full potential capabilities of quantum.

Some countries such as China and the US are investing heavily in quantum technology, hoping to be among the first to harness its immense potential. Among the different quantum technologies is quantum computing, which experts say has the greatest potential.

Singapore is making strides in this field, too. In his National Day Rally speech on Aug 17, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong cited quantum computing as an example of the nation's long-term commitment to frontier research.

"It is a completely new way of processing information, with the potential to transform many industries," he said. "It is still early days, but we may see breakthroughs 10 or 20 years from now."

Mr Wong's speech hinted at the burgeoning industry that some experts believe could be as valuable as the global semiconductor industry in the future.

In May 2024, the government announced that it would invest S$300 million (US$233 million) to fuel quantum technology research in Singapore, as well as to grow the specialised talent pool here. This is on top of the S$400 million poured into quantum technology by the National Research Foundation since 2002.

A study by consultancy firm McKinsey found that quantum computing would grow from a revenue of US$4 billion (S$5.1 billion) in 2024 to as much as US$72 billion in 2035. The total quantum technologies industry is projected to be worth as much as US$97 billion in a decade's time.

Along with the opportunities that quantum computing brings, experts warned of risks for Singapore if it does not invest in the technology, especially when it comes to cybersecurity and defence systems.

CNA TODAY unpacks what quantum computing is, why Singapore is making significant investments in it and what is at stake if the nation falls behind in this cutting-edge field.

QUANTUM COMPUTING: MORE THAN SCIENCE FICTION

For fans of science fiction and superhero movies, the word "quantum" is familiar. Think of the quantum realm in Marvel's Ant-Man, or quantum time travel in Avengers: Endgame.

Though these are just comic-book fantasies more akin to magic, real quantum technologies are being developed globally.

These technologies are based on quantum mechanics — a well-defined framework in physics grounded in mathematical equations — and have several practical applications. This includes quantum communication, quantum computing and quantum sensing.

Mr James Wilson, a partner in the technology consulting practice at consultancy firm KPMG in Singapore, said: "Over the past decade, advances in the field have already demonstrated its potential. For example, quantum computers can tackle highly complex mathematical problems that are inefficient for classical systems."

So, how do they work?

Unlike regular computers, which run on binary code – ones and zeroes – quantum computers run on quantum bits, also known as qubits.

Dr Su Yi, lead principal investigator at the National Quantum Computing Hub, said: "Think of a regular computer bit as a simple light switch: it's either on (1) or off (0). A quantum bit, or qubit, is like a special kind of switch that has a probability of being both on and off at the same time.

"This ability, known as superposition, enables qubits to explore a vast number of possibilities simultaneously."