Commentary: Quantum computing is a major front in US-China tech war

MELBOURNE: In the high-stakes race to master potentially game-changing technologies, one field receives substantially less attention: Quantum computing.

This emerging field is a major front in the US-China tech war, up there with artificial intelligence and semiconductors. Its development is a closely guarded secret in both countries, and has been a key feature of the tech restrictions the United States government has attempted to place on China.

Quantum computing is difficult to explain to a lay audience, which contributes to its underreporting in the mainstream media.

At its core, quantum computing enables the rapid solving of extremely complex mathematical problems at a tremendously fast rate. For example, Google recently claimed that their prototype quantum computer Willow can solve a computation in five minutes that would take a conventional supercomputer ten septillion years.

The potential impact of quantum computing on mathematics and science is profound. However, its promise remains theoretical and confined to complex areas that are difficult for non-experts to understand.