As firms grow doubtful of carbon credits, Singapore unveils raft of initiatives to tackle transparency concerns

SINGAPORE: Amid doubts from businesses about the quality and integrity of carbon credits globally, Singapore on Tuesday (Oct 28) unveiled a raft of initiatives aimed at helping companies tap the voluntary carbon market.



The measures include S$15 million (US$11.6 million) set aside for a grant to encourage the financial sector to participate in "high-integrity" carbon markets.

"The voluntary carbon market has faced headwinds in recent years," said Minister of State for Trade and Industry Gan Siow Huang at the opening of the Asia Clean Energy Summit.

"Concerns about integrity, transparency and quality of voluntary carbon credits have eroded confidence, while inconsistent standards and negative publicity have raised reputational concerns," Ms Gan said at the event, which is part of Singapore International Energy Week 2025.

"As a result, many companies have hesitated to use voluntary carbon credits to meet their climate commitments or as part of their decarbonisation plans."

Carbon credits are certificates that are generated through projects or activities that aim to reduce, remove or avoid carbon emissions, such as restoring forests or investing in renewable energy. Each credit represents one tonne of carbon dioxide that is either removed from the atmosphere or prevented from being released.

Companies buy carbon credits to offset unavoidable emissions, typically relying on third-party registries such as Verra and Gold Standard to verify that the underlying projects are legitimate.

But the viability and credibility of carbon credits have been questioned in recent years following accusations of greenwashing, due in part to the difficulties of assessing the true environmental impact of the climate action projects.