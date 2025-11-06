What to expect as world leaders gather in Brazil ahead of COP30 climate summit

SINGAPORE: More than a hundred national delegations – including heads of state – will converge deep in the Amazon rainforest for this year’s United Nations-led climate talks.

COP30 will be held in the Brazilian city of Belem, chosen for its proximity to the Amazon, from Nov 10 to Nov 21.

This year’s event marks three decades since global climate negotiations began. It comes 10 years after the landmark Paris Agreement that has shaped the framework for climate action.

In a break from tradition, a two-day leaders’ summit will begin on Thursday (Nov 6), ahead of the main conference and negotiations.

During this segment, presidents and prime ministers will deliver their formal speeches and hold bilateral meetings before tens of thousands of negotiators, lobbyists and activists descend on the city.

Such gatherings are often an opportunity for leaders to reaffirm their countries' commitments and hold one another to account.

The World Leaders Summit will also include roundtable discussions on climate challenges such as energy transition and Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), which outline how each country intends to reduce its emissions.