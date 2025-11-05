Countries must shift from climate talks to action, says World Energy Council chairman ahead of COP30

GROWING MOMENTUM

According to IRENA data, global renewable capacity grew by a record 585 gigawatts in 2024 – a 15.1 per cent increase.

But this remains well below the pace needed to reach the 2030 goal of tripling installed renewable energy generation capacity to at least 11,000 gigawatts.

“We're expecting a higher growth this year of over 600 gigawatts,” said Amin. “But (with) 2030 only five years away, to meet that target, we are going to have to add close to a thousand gigawatts a year.”

Still, he believes the world is on track to come close, if not fully meet, the target by the end of the decade.

“What's important in all of this is that the direction of travel is clear,” he said. “More and more renewables are being added to the global power systems.”

While the shift towards renewables is accelerating, Amin cautioned that much of the progress remains concentrated in developed markets rather than developing economies.

He identified grid infrastructure and financing as key barriers to scaling up clean energy.

“We can add capacity very easily,” he said. “But the question of integration into the system, management of a grid infrastructure and distribution of power is going to be an important issue.”

Amin was speaking to CNA on the sidelines of the ongoing ADIPEC summit in Abu Dhabi, which gathers global leaders, investors and innovators to shape the future of energy.