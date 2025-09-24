Trump tells UN that climate change is 'greatest con job' globally

United States President Donald Trump dismissed climate change as “the greatest con job” in the world during his address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday (Sep 23), doubling down on his scepticism of global environmental initiatives and multilateral institutions.

Scientists say climate change is real, mostly caused by humans, and getting worse. They point to rising temperatures, stronger storms, and melting ice as clear signs. Groups like the UN have warned that waiting too long to act could cause serious damage to the planet and people.

Trump spoke for several minutes out of his nearly hour-long speech on climate change during his address to the UN, criticising the European Union for reducing its carbon footprint, which he claimed has taken a toll on its economy, and warning countries that have invested heavily in renewable energy that their economies will suffer.

"It's the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world, in my opinion," Trump told the General Assembly. "All of these predictions made by the UN and many others, often for bad reasons, were wrong."

He added: "They were made by stupid people that have cost their country's fortunes and given those same countries no chance for success."