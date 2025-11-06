COP30: 5 hot topics to watch as Brazil hosts global climate talks

BANGKOK: The Amazon rainforest will play host this month to crucial discussions about the future of the planet, as tens of thousands of politicians, policymakers, lobbyists and industry figures descend on Brazil for COP30.

COP stands for the Conference of the Parties and is an annual summit attended by countries that are signatories of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The conference is scheduled to run from Nov 10 to 21, though heads of state will meet earlier from Nov 6-7.

COP30 is being held in the remote port city of Belem, chosen for its close proximity to the Amazon, a symbolic move to bring power decision makers to the front lines of one of the Earth’s biggest carbon-absorbing and biodiversity-rich ecosystems.

This 30th edition of UN talks comes 10 years on from the Paris Agreement, a landmark multilateral deal that set the direction and rules for negotiations around climate change in the years since.

Observers say the stakes will be high; as COP30 faces renewed pressure to deliver new national climate plans, while having to test a fresh finance deal amid existential questions hanging over the viability of the entire UN process.

Countries will need to make major decisions about whether the lofty goals of the Paris Agreement are still workable in today’s fractured but fast-heating world, amid a backdrop of global tensions and where one of the biggest polluters - the United States - has withdrawn from the agreement.

Beyond politics, planetary concerns have never been more serious.

The world is on track to see an increase of 2.6 degrees Celsius this century if current emissions reduction pledges are fully implemented, according to a report released in October by Climate Central, an independent group of scientists and communicators.

Such heating would result in a dangerously hot planet and significantly increase the intensity of extreme events.

But collectively, reducing emissions has been slow going. Carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere reached record-high levels in 2024, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, also leading to more heating and dangerous weather.

Major climate-intensified weather events in 2025, including heatwaves, torrential rainfall, tropical cyclones and glacial break-offs have thrust more urgency onto what is expected to be yet another round of tense, charged negotiations over the next two weeks.

Here are five key things to watch as the global attention turns to Brazil.