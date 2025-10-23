World will be forced to confront climate change in next 10 to 20 years: Singapore's Ravi Menon

SINGAPORE: The world may be distracted by wars and cost-of-living pressures now, but climate change will become impossible to ignore within the next two decades, forcing governments to act, says Singapore's Ambassador for Climate Action Ravi Menon.

"Between the next 10 to 20 years, climate change will be one of the major preoccupations of governments, businesses and the general public. It's going to dominate all your news," Mr Menon said in his first interview with local media since taking up the role in April last year.

"So it's better to start preparing early than to be caught up in a rushed, disorderly transition which will be forced upon us."

His warning comes as political commitment to climate action slackens globally, with countries revising or abandoning targets amid competing priorities.

"If there's war going on or if cost of living is high, it's only natural to be concerned about those things," Mr Menon said. "Most countries, if you poll the people, they are strongly in support of climate action, but it has kind of dropped in priority. They say it's important, but it's not the number one issue that I'm thinking about."

Geopolitical tensions, trade disputes, energy security concerns and nationalist politics have distracted major economies from climate commitments. Some countries are revising their targets amid competing fiscal demands.

In January, the United States under President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 Paris Agreement signed by nearly 200 countries. More recently, Washington threatened visa restrictions and sanctions against nations supporting a UN plan to reduce shipping emissions.

Scotland scrapped its target of cutting emissions by 75 per cent by 2030, replacing annual targets with five-yearly reviews. New Zealand cut its methane reduction target in October.

Still, bright spots remain. Mr Menon pointed to London Climate Action Week and NYC Climate Week as examples of sustained commitment, adding that Singapore remains committed to climate action.

THREE PRIORITIES

Mr Menon helmed the Monetary Authority of Singapore for about 12 years before retiring in January 2024 after 36 years in public service. He took up the climate ambassador role three months later and is also senior adviser to the National Climate Change Secretariat.

As ambassador, his priorities span domestic, regional and global fronts, mirroring Singapore's national climate agenda.

Domestically, he is facilitating Singapore's transition towards net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Internationally, he is working on collective action in carbon markets and regional energy grids, particularly to phase out coal-fired power plants.

His third priority is adaptation, which has grown more urgent as scientists worry the world is unlikely to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

"It's quite clear that we need to double down on adaptation efforts, both as a country and ... in collaboration with other countries," he said.